No new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Russia - sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. No new confirmed cases of monkeypox have been detected in Russia and the situation is being closely controlled by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the agency’s press service told journalists on Saturday.

Earlier, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

"The situation is rigorously monitored by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. As of today, there have been no new confirmed monkeypox cases in Russia," the statement said.

The sanitary watchdog stressed that the agency is taking all measures necessary to curtail the risks of importing the disease as well as to prevent its possible spread. As soon as the first reports of monkeypox cases in Europe emerged, the sanitary and quarantine control was bolstered at the Russian border.

"As of today, there is an opportunity to get expediently tested for monkeypox everywhere in Russia. Medical institutions received exhaustive instructional guidelines on the procedure if people with the suspected disease are detected," the statement said.

On July 12, the press service of the sanitary watchdog reported the first confirmed monkeypox case in Russia. The disease was detected in a young man who returned from Europe and turned to doctors with complains of a typical rash.