Over 30 evacuation requests received from Ukraine in past day — defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. More than 30 evacuation requests came during the day from people in Ukraine who want to be evacuated to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics or to Russia-controlled territories in Ukraine, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"During the day, the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, federal executive bodies, Russian regions and various public organizations received 31 requests for the evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic, and to Russia-controlled territories in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov, and Kherson regions," he said, adding that the database has 2,759,193 such requests from 2,139 settlements in Ukraine and Kiev-controlled territories in Donbass.