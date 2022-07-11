Ukrainian nationalists mine approaches to their stronghold in DPR’s Pivnichnoye

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists have planted mines at the approaches to their stronghold in the building of a kindergarten in the Pivnichnoye community in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) without issuing a corresponding warning to the local population, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"A stronghold and a barrack for militants of Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries has been organized in kindergarten No10 in the Pivnichnoye community in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Approaches to the building have been randomly mined but no corresponding waning has been issued to the local population," he said.

Apart from that, according to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, units of the Ukrainian army and territorial defense were stationed in kindergarten No126 and school No11 in Nikolayev and heavy weapons and armored combat vehicles were deployed on the territory of a vocational school in the settlement of Shirokolanovka in the Nikolayev region, sniper and air defense positions were organized on the building’s roof.