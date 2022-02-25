Moscow to respond to EU sanctions on Putin and Lavrov - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. As always, Moscow will respond to the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Russia's Channel One on Friday.

"We will respond to sanctions, as we always do. We will do everything else in the way that is beneficial to us. We no longer consider it necessary to justify ourselves, to report in some way," Zakharova said commenting on the relevant sanctions by Brussels.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also stressed that the US demonstrates their impotence in imposing sanctions on Russia. "Sanctions are proof of weakness and inability to use diplomacy, politics, [and] negotiations," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wrote on Twitter that "EU Foreign Affairs Council has adopted the 2nd sanctions package, asset freeze includes President of Russia [Vladimir Putin] and its Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov].".