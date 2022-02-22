Watchdog chief points to decline in Russia’s new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. A clear downward trend in new coronavirus cases has been recorded in Russia, head of the national sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said at a meeting of the Russian government’s anti-coronavirus coordination center on Tuesday.

"We can see a clear downward trend in new cases. This is the first week when new cases have dropped by 9.8%," she pointed out. According to Popova, 85% of all coronavirus cases have been reported in 83 Russian regions with the exception of the metropolitan regions.

Since the onset of the pandemic, over 426 mln coronavirus cases and about 5.9 mln fatalities have been recorded worldwide. According to Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, the country has so far confirmed 15,657,928 cases and 347,031 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.