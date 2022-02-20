Over 400 people from Donbass receive medical assistance in Russia - acting minister

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 20. /TASS/. More than 400 people evacuated from Donbass to Russia were in need for medical assistance, Russian acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chuproyanov said on Sunday.

"As many as 419 people, including 74 children, received medical assistance," he said.

People arriving from Donbass are tested for the novel coronavirus infection. According to Chupriyan, around 30 positive tests have been identified.

Following a dramatic deterioration of the situation in Donbass, the self-proclaimed republics on Friday announced evacuation of civilians to Russia. Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev has asked assistance from the federal government. Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed to pay lump-sum allowances of 10,000 rubles (129.4 US dollars) to refugees from Donbass.