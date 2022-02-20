Any provocation could lead to irreparable consequences amid tensions in Donbass - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Western statements about Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine are fueling tensions. And any spark or minor provocation can lead to irreparable consequences in a situation like the one in Donbass, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The Kremlin spokesman explained that such statements lead directly to escalating tensions. "And when tensions are escalated to the maximum, as they are now, for example, on the line of contact [in Donbass], then any spark, any unplanned incident or any minor planned provocation can lead to irreparable consequences," Peskov said.

The United States, Europe, and NATO as a whole do not encourage Kiev’s restraint and caution, which can hardly be called an adequate and objective position, Peskov added. "We do not hear a single statement that would call for Kiev’s restraint. Not a single one," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that "neither NATO, nor European capitals, nor Washington are urging Kiev to be careful". "Of course, such position can hardly be called adequate," Peskov noted.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.