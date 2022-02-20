Russian senior diplomat slams EU, NATO responses on indivisible security as formal replies

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has slammed the NATO and EU responses to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s letters explaining Russia’s vision of the indivisible security concept that were addressed to his counterparts in 37 European capitals as formal replies.

"I would call these paper formal replies. It is a couple of paragraphs, maybe, three. Our opponents are seeking to evade this conversation and are doing it demonstratively and even provokingly on some aspect. The minister wrote letters to his counterpart in all countries - 37 letters. But received two brief text about nothing. This is the current level of work on major issues in the European Union and NATO," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

On January 28, Lavrov issued messages on the topics of indivisible security to he tops diplomats of a number of European countries, the United States, and Canada. He expressed hope that each of the country would respond to Russia’s message independently.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on his Twitter account later that he had sent a response letter to Lavrov, where he called on Moscow to begin dialogue and withdraw its troops from Belarus, from the border with Ukraine, and from Crimea. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said he had responded to Lavrov, calling for new talks on the situation in Ukraine, military transparency, risk reduction and arms control.

Head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov noted that Russia was surprised to receive responses from Borrell and Stoltenberg as the letter was not addressed to them but to foreign ministers.