Duma to discuss Donetsk, Lugansk at forthcoming session - speaker

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma at its forthcoming session on February 22 will discuss the situation in connection with the soaring tensions in Donbass and the western reaction, the speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"It is fir a whole day now that Kiev has bombarded the DPR and LPR. Thousands of refugees, women and children are running away from war," he said, adding that not a single participant in the Munich Security Conference has demonstrated any concern over this issue.

Moreover, he said, the West is threatening with sanctions, if Russia takes action to protect its citizens and compatriots residing in the Donetsk and Lugansk republics. "We will discuss these issues at the forthcoming session of the State Duma," he added.