Lavrov: Russia ready to work in Russia-NATO Council, but West obstructs its efforts

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia would be eager to work in the Russia-NATO Council, but the West obstructs its efforts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

"We would be glad to work in the Russia-NATO Council as was initially agreed, but when [NATO Secretary General Jens] Stoltenberg and his bureaucrats prohibited us - our diplomats and our military - from working normally in the NATO headquarters in Brussels, just like diplomats and military of other states do, <…> we decided to end this farce, to keep away from it," he said.

"We told NATO: ‘Just calm down, guys, and we will suspend our presence in Brussels and your presence on our territory, until you calm down and come to your senses,’" he continued.

Lavrov went on to say that Russia welcomes Italy’s stance on full-scale resumption of the Russia-NATO Council’s work.

In 2014, NATO suspended practical civil and military cooperation with Russia and unilaterally reduced the Russian diplomatic mission in Brussels in 2015, 2018, and also in October 2021.

Implementation of Minsk-2

The United States, France and Germany have no serious influence on the Kiev government’s implementation of the Minsk agreements, Lavrov said.

"[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky has nothing to worry about at the moment. So far, neither the United States, nor Germany, nor France have serious influence on him. I hope they would eventually realize that the current policy is a dead end and will do everything they can to have their words about the lack of alternative to the Minsk Agreements, which envisage a special status for Donbass, translated into action. This was promised to us," he said.

Lavrov also dismissed Zelensky’s words about the possibility of negotiations between Russia and West behind Kiev’s back.