Russia reports over 180,400 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 180,456 over the past day to 14,313,965, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

The daily case tally was the lowest since February 8, when 165,643 cases were recorded.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.3%.

As many as 10,451 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 17.4% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 56 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 28 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in one region. The spread of the Omicron strain has been recorded in 84 regions.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 683 over the past day to 340,931. A day earlier 706 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down to 2.38%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 97,185 over the past day, reaching 11,333,044.

A day earlier some 101,568 patients recovered.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 79.2% of the total number of those infected.