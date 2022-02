MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. An intranasal vaccine may be used to vaccinate against the coronavirus children between six months and six years of age, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Center that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, admitted on Sunday .

"Children from six months to six years - we don’t rule out that it will be an intranasal vaccine," Gintsburg told Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.