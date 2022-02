MOSCOW, February 6./TASS/. The head of the Anabar district in Russia’s Far Eastern Yakutia has been detained over suspected bribe-taking, a law enforcement source has told TASS.

"The head of Yakutia’s Anabar district, Ivan Semyonov, has been detained in Yakutsk. He is suspected of taking a bribe," the source said, adding that a criminal case was opened.