Putin writes article for China’s Xinhua news agency ahead of visit to Beijing

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote an article on Russian-Chinese relations for China’s Xinhua news agency ahead of his visit to Beijing. The article, titled Russia and China: A Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership, was published on the Kremlin’s website on Thursday.

In addition, Putin’s interview with the China Media Group, in which the head of state answered questions concerning Russian-Chinese relations and the upcoming Olympic Games, was also posted on the Kremlin website.

Putin will visit Beijing on February 4 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told reporters that the two countries’ leaders were expected to adopt a joint statement on international relations and sustainable global development.