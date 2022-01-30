Russia reports 121,228 new coronavirus cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, January 30./TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Russia grew by 121,228 in the past 24 hours, amounting to 11,737,007 overall, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

The relative growth rate is 1.04%.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 28,944 in the past 24 hours against 30,010 the day earlier, amounting to 10,218,151 overall, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to data from the crisis center, the share of recoveries has declined to 87% from the total number of coronavirus infections.

Deaths

The number of coronavirus fatalities across Russia grew by 617 in the past 24 hours, amounting overall to 330,728, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported. This is the lowest daily figure of fatalities since June 28, it said.

The day earlier, Russia reported 668 coronavirus deaths.