Expert expects Russia’s coronavirus cases to peak in mid-February

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases will peak in Russia in mid-February, infectious disease expert Yevgeny Timakov told TASS.

"The average incubation period of the Omicron variant is two to three days, but no longer than seven days, so the peak will come with the fourth incubation period. For Moscow, it is late January or early February," he said. "We will see a prolonged peak as far as the entire country goes because every region joins the process separately," the expert added.

When speaking about the number of infections, Timakov pointed out that the actual number of cases was higher than official records because the Omicron variant caused only mild symptoms in those who had already recovered from coronavirus and vaccinated people so they did not get tested.

Epidemiologist Gennady Onishchenko, in turn, told TASS that "we can see that the burden on hospitals is not growing because the course of the disease makes it possible to provide outpatient care to patients." However, in his words, it is still better to get vaccinated because "any disease, even a mild one, is harmful to health."