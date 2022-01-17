St. Petersburg reports record-breaking 4,132 coronavirus cases over day

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg increased over the day by 4,132 against 3,958 the day before to 884,638, the federal operational headquarters for combating coronavirus told reporters.

This is the highest number of cases for the entire time of the pandemic since January 16, the headquarters said.

The number of patients, who recovered in the city, according to the headquarters, increased by 625, to 824,187. The number of deaths increased by 65, to 29,062.