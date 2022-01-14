COVID incidence in Russia up by 20.2% in past five days — deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The incidence of COVID-19 in Russia has grown by more than 20% over the past five days compared with the same period last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"We have analyzed the situation over the past five days of the second week [of 2022] as compared with the same period last week. We see that over these five days the absolute number of new cases was 96,276, or up by 20.2%," she said.

According to Golikova, coronavirus incidence in Russia dropped by 19.4% in the first week of the new year. One of the reasons, in her words, was the decrease in the number of tests during the holidays.