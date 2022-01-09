Russia will not touch on Kazakh situation, CSTO help at talks with US, says diplomat

GENEVA, January 9. /TASS/. The Russian side does not plan to touch on the situation in Kazakhstan at the upcoming talks with the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS on Sunday, adding that Moscow does not believe that the employment of the CSTO’s forces requires additional explanations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated the American side has questions on Kazakhstan’s turning to the CSTO, adding that Washington would like to get more information about the reasons of the request, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister noted.

"The CSTO’s forces were employed at the request of legal authorities, at the request of the leadership of the Union’s state - the Republic of Kazakhstan. Respective decisions were taken in accordance with the CSTO’s procedures. The mandate of peacekeeping forces containing the contingent from all countries belonging to the organization is clear - to facilitate the normalization of the situation, the solution particularly of counterterrorist tasks, ensuring order. I don’t think there is any binomial theorem here that requires explanations," Ryabkov emphasized.

Moscow has scope for optimism in the issue of normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan, Ryabkov said.

"We cooperate in the CSTO format, including with the authorities of the country, fairly efficiently. I think we have all reasons to feel optimistic about the future from the viewpoint of estimating the normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan," he said.