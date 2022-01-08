CIS Executive Secretary says Kazakh leadership’s decisions aimed at keeping order grounded

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The decisions taken by the Kazakh leadership to keep public order in the republic were well-argued, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said in a statement released on Saturday.

"Personally I, all colleagues from our integration structures wholly support the steps being taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan and CSTO member states to protect the constitutional order and restore public order in the republic," he said, adding that "the decisions made by the Kazakh leadership aimed at keeping public order, peace and stability, are deemed well-timed and well-argued."