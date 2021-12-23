People’s lives and health unconditionally prioritized by Russian president — lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The determination to safeguard people’s lives and health is an indisputable priority for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chairman of the State Duma Health Protection Committee Dmitry Khubezov said on Thursday.

"The president’s unquestioned priority is the determination to preserve people’s lives and health. There are only two ways to reduce the number of deaths from coronavirus infection. The first, the simplest and most effective, is to go and get vaccinated," Khubezov said citied by the press service of the United Russia faction in the lower house.

According to the lawmaker, the second option is "when we will have to provide an enormous number of [hospital] beds, buy medicines and oxygen, and seek volunteers’ help."

"Here we will again need the heroic labor of doctors who have been already dead tired," Khubezov added.

The lawmaker recalled that the president called for patiently explaining the need for vaccination to people. Thus, Khubezov believes that once herd immunity is achieved, all the problems are solved.

"The economy will breathe easy, doctors will get back to their scheduled work and death rates will plunge," he stressed.

Khubezov pointed out that the press conference touched upon the primary care modernization, which, according to Khubezov, is the most extensive reform in the history of healthcare, including the Soviet period.

"We are building a large number of hospitals and clinics, installing cutting-edge equipment there, purchasing ambulances and mobile feldsher-midwife stations, and rolling out programs in the regions to attract specialists. It will yield positive results already in the near future," Khubezov said.