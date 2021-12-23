Russia could reach herd immunity to COVID-19 of 80% in 1H 2022 — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he hopes Russia will reach the planned level of herd immunity to COVID-19, 80%, in the first half of next year.

"We need herd immunity of about 80%," he said during his annual news conference. "I hope next year, maybe at the end of the first quarter or during the second quarter, we will reach that level."

Putin added that currently herd immunity stands at 59.4%, which is too low. Some countries now say herd immunity needs to be 90%-95%, he said.