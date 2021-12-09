Russian citizens should enjoy all rights, benefits regardless of where they live — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 9. /TASS/. There is a need to make sure that Russian citizens residing abroad, including in Donbass, enjoy all their rights and benefits, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights on Thursday.

"Russian nationals should enjoy all their rights as the country's citizens regardless of where they live. It also concerns social rights and benefits. I will certainly order the government to work on that and I hope that we will reach some decisions," Putin said, commenting on the difficulties that Russians residing abroad had to face when trying to access the Gosuslugi public services website.

Executive Director of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency Kirill Vyshinsky pointed out that over 200,000 Russian citizens had been able to cast their ballots in Russia’s recent election but they only could vote on party lists. According to him, there is a need to provide Russian nationals abroad with an opportunity to vote for single-mandate candidates as well.

"We need to think about it and take the necessary measures, no matter if it requires additional spending," Putin said.