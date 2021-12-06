Over 900 illegal drug laboratories neutralized in Russia - Ministry

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Police officers curbed operations of more than 900 clandestine drug laboratories and discovered more than 6,700 facts of illicit substances smuggling, press center of the Russian Ministry of Interior told TASS on Monday.

"More than 390 drug crimes related to organization of a criminal community (criminal organization) were investigated over the last five years. More than 6,700 facts of illicit substances smuggling were found and over 900 illegal drug laboratories were neutralized," the press center said.

The Ministry is performing the international anti-drug operation known as the Channel on a going basis, the authority said. "According to its results, Russian law enforcement agencies in cooperation with colleagues from foreign state prevented the illegal turnover start for more than 74 tonnes of various kinds of drugs over the last five years alone," the press center added.