Veronika Loginova takes post of RUSADA Director General

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Board of Founders of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has approved Veronika Loginova as Director General of the organization, a source in the press service of the Association of Russian Lawyers, which is one of the founders of the agency, told TASS.

"The Board of Founders of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency has approved Veronika Loginova as RUSADA Director General," the source said. Loginova has experience of working in the RUSADA. She has also headed the Russian Sports Ministry’s anti-doping department for several years.