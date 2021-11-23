Psychiatric evaluation ordered on Russian teen plotting school attack

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered on a teenager who was plotting a school attack in Russia’s Volga area city of Kazan, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told reporters on Tuesday.

"At the moment, the teenager is being kept in a high-security psychiatric hospital where he is to undergo a psychological and psychiatric examination," the committee said.

According to investigators, a criminal case on charges of plotting to kill two or more persons has been launched against the 14-year-old teenager. "He was preparing to attack students of a school where he used to study," the committee said.

The press service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday its agents in Kazan had detained a teenager, who plotted an armed attack on an educational institution. The FSB said the planned ‘’mass murder’’ was instigated by a Ukrainian national, named Yaroslav Ovsyuk and living in Ukraine, via the Telegram messenger. Agents seized an airgun in the suspect’s home, while his communications devices contained search queries on how to repurpose it for firing live rounds. They also seized materials describing armed attacks on educational institutions.