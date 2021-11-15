Russia vaccinated 3.2 million people in past week — health minister

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The pace of vaccinations against the coronavirus increased by 6% over the last week as more than 3.2 million people received the shot, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"The pace of vaccinations increased by 6% last week," he said at a meeting of a council that coordinates Russia’s efforts to combat the infections. This is a good pace, he added.

The pace of vaccinations increased by 14% among people older than 60 years, he said. That’s more than the average for adults in general, he said.

Over 9 million people received the single-component vaccine, Sputnik Light, Murashko said. More than 1.5 million doses were shipped across Russia over the weekend and shipments continue, the chief health official said.

Infections have totaled about 253.4 million worldwide since the start of the pandemic while more than 5.1 million have died. In Russia, 9,109,094 cases have been registered, with 7,812,557 recoveries and 256,597 deaths, according to a federal coronavirus center.