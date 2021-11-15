Russia detects 38,420 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russia has registered 38,420 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 9,109,094 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.42%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,968 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,666 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,789 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 860 cases - in the Republic of Crimea, and 779 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 1,039,940 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,211 compared to 1,219 the day before. In all, 256,597 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.82%.

Over the past 24 hours, 93 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 77 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 62 - in the Moscow Region, 48 - in the Krasnodar Region, 42 fatalities - in the Stavropol and the Perm Regions.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 27,972 to 7,812,557 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 85.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,906 coronavirus recoveries were reported in the Moscow Region in the past day, 1,144 - in St. Petersburg, 952 - in the Samara Region, 858 - in Crimea, 702 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region.