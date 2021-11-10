Putin urges to keep improving anti-crime efforts in Russia

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia law enforcement officers should continue improving their fight against crime, particularly in cyberspace, as well as efforts aimed at tackling illegal migration, drug trafficking and extremism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on Wednesday.

"We need to raise the efficiency of work even further, to improve approaches to tackling crime, including in the sphere of information technologies and efforts against extremism, illegal migration and drug trafficking," Putin said in his video address on the occasion of the Day the employee of the internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, marked on November 10.

Among other areas that require systematical work, Putin mentioned protecting citizens against unlawful actions and improving road safety.

The president also emphasized the need for "crime prevention, first and foremost among young people and minors.".