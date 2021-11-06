Russian military airlifts over 300 severe coronavirus patients in 2021

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia's military airlifted over 300 civilian coronavirus patients in serious condition from various regions of the country since the beginning of the year, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"This year, the Russian Armed Forces' medical service has conducted 136 aircraft and helicopter flights, airlifting over 300 civilian coronavirus patients in serious condition from various regions of the country," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, patients were airlifted particularly from remote areas where no specialized medical care is available. The ministry's personnel used special equipment, including oxygen devices, ventilators and defibrillation systems, which make it possible to airlift patients without interrupting the treatment process.