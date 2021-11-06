Russia's Emergencies Ministry disinfects over 4,000 facilities in 2021

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia's Emergencies Ministry has disinfected 4,100 social facilities with a total surface area of 14.2 mln square meters as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a ministry spokesperson told TASS on Saturday.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry's personnel continue active efforts to disinfect social facilities across the country in order to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Since the beginning of 2021, as many as 4,100 social facilities with a total surface area of 14.2 mln square meters have been disinfected," the spokesperson said.

According to the ministry, disinfection work also continues in parks and on children's playgrounds.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry's personnel have recently disinfected Moscow's Kievsky, Savelovsky, Leningradsky, Belorussky and Kazansky railway stations," the spokesperson noted, adding that other railway stations in the city would be disinfected in the near future.

The Emergencies Ministry continuously conducts large-scale operations to disinfect social and transport facilities across the country amid the pandemic. The ministry said earlier that 7,500 medical and 8,000 educational facilities had been disinfected in Russia since April 2020.