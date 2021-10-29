Moscow authorities hope for return to normal life after non-working days

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The success of declaring a period of non-working days in Moscow will be calculated after they are over, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated on Friday, noting that the capital’s authorities hoped that the city would return to normal life.

"We will assess the output of this measure after the end of the non-working days. When people return to Moscow, we will see how the declaring of non-working days affected the [COVID-19 situation]. We hope, after that, we will work as usual and the city will return to its normal life," the Russian capital’s mayor told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The Moscow authorities imposed a number of restrictive measures amid the growing COVID-19 incidence. From October 28 to November 7, they declared non-working days, so, cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, non-food stores were closed and the school students went on vacation. Grocery stores with essential goods and pharmacies continue their work, while universities and secondary vocational training courses have switched to remote learning.