Mayor says pandemic situation in Moscow remains serious

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus pandemic situation in Moscow remains serious, with the number of patients taken to hospital up 10% last week, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said at a meeting of the anti-virus coordination center on Tuesday.

"The situation in Moscow remains serious. Over the past week, the number of newly-identified cases was up by 14%, and of patients taken to hospital, by 10%. In all likelihood, the rates will keep climbing. Possibly, not that quickly, of course, but they will certainly remain serious," Sobyanin said.

In contrast to other periods, the ratio of hospitalizations to newly-exposed cases is now smaller. Many people have been inoculated, which eases both the gravity of the illness and the number of patients in need of hospital treatment.

Moscow's COVID statistics are Russia's highest. So far, 1,780,781 cases of the infection have been identified, including 6,074 over the past 24 hours. There have been 1,568,354 recoveries and 30,872 deaths. According to the latest data available from the federal anti-coronavirus task force, a total of 5,330,629 people in the city have had at least the first shot of the vaccine. The herd immunity rate currently stands at 61.7%.