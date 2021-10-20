COVID-19 deaths reach critical level in 17 Russian regions, Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The critical levels of mortality caused by a severe course of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in 17 Russian regions, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"The most critical situation with mortality, hospitalizations and the share of serious patients on artificial lung ventilators is noted in the Kursk Region, the Republic of Komi, the Orenburg Region, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Voronezh, Novgorod, Volgograd, Samara, Saratov, Chelyabinsk, Omsk, Tomsk, Kirov, Amur Regions, the Republics of North Ossetia and Mordovia," she said at the Russian president’s meeting with the cabinet.

The deputy prime minister noted that the continued increase in mortality from COVID-19 causes particular alarm. "Lately, we’ve been losing over a thousand of our residents daily. This is a scary figure because there are lives behind it, the lives of our loved ones who unfortunately departed forever," she said.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that those who hadn’t yet been vaccinated have a particularly severe form of the disease. She reiterated that people with chronic diseases or those over 60 are also in the special risk group.