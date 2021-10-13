Russia continues registering attempts of meddling into its affairs, says security chief

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian authorities continue to observe attempts at flagrant interference in the country’s internal affairs, which was particularly evident during the recent legislative elections, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"As for Russia proper, we continue to register the attempts at gross meddling in our internal political processes," Patrushev said in his speech at the opening of the 17th conference of CIS security and intelligence chiefs on intelligence activity.

As the Russian security chief explained, these attempts became especially evident during the recent elections to the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

The elections to the 8th State Duma were held in Russia on September 17-19. Considering the vote results on party lists and in single-member constituencies, the ruling United Russia party gained 324 seats in the lower house of Russia’s parliament while the Communist Party of the Russian Federation secured 57 seats, the A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth party 27, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia 21 and the New People party 13 mandates.

Meanwhile, Rodina, the Party of Growth, and Civic Platform will send one MP to the State Duma each. In addition, the State Duma of the 8th convocation will also include five independent lawmakers.