Russia to host first international exercise on response to inflation outbreaks

KAZAN, October 11. /TASS/. Representatives of eleven countries will take part in the first international exercise of mobile rapid response laboratories in the Russian city of Kazan, the Russian Federal Service for Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare says on its website.

"The exercise will be in the hybrid format and will bring together about 130 representatives of sanitary-epidemiological services, medical institutions and research establishments from 11 countries of CIS and Europe (Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belgium, Germany and France), and representatives of the World Health Organization," the regulator said.