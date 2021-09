NOVO-ORARYOVO, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has nominated former State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as the next speaker in the new lower house of Russia’s parliament.

"I believe that Vyacheslav Viktorovich [Volodin] is quite worthy to head the State Duma of the next, eighth convocation," he said at a meeting with leaders of the parties that were elected to the lower house of parliament.