CPRF-led unauthorized rally brings together 400 people in downtown Moscow - police

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. At least 400 protesters hit the streets in Pushkin Square in downtown Moscow for an unauthorized rally organized by the CPRF (the Communist Party of the Russian Federation), the Moscow city police told TASS on Saturday.

"Today, at 14:00 the CPRF’s Moscow City Committee organized an unsanctioned public gathering in Pushkin Square in the city of Moscow, which was attended by 400 people along with representatives from a variety of media outlets and blogosphere," the press service said.

None of the protesters was detained at the unsanctioned rally by the police, TASS reported from the scene.

The CPRF called earlier on its supporters to hold an unauthorized rally on Pushkin Square on September 25. The Moscow mayor’s office turned down their request, citing coronavirus restrictions. The authorities warned that if the rally was held, the participants could be held liable in accordance with the established procedure.

Furthermore, the Moscow police warned on Friday that participation in unsanctioned rallies could lead to liability, and urged city residents to refrain from attending them. The Moscow prosecutor’s office warned the organizers against breaking the law.