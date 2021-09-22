Russia to increase number of regular flights to seven countries, says crisis center

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia will increase the number of regular flights to Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Bahrein starting October 5 and to Sri Lanka starting November 4, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The number of regular flights will be increased on the following routes: Kyrgyzstan between Moscow and Osh (4 flights per week), between St. Petersburg and Bishkek (1 flight per week), between St. Petersburg and Osh, Novosibirsk and Osh (1 flight per week on each of the routes), between Krasnoyarsk and Osh, Yekaterinburg and Osh, Irkutsk and Osh (1 flight per week on each route), the United Arab Emirates between Moscow and Sharjah (3 flights per week), between Moscow and Dubai (up to 10 flights per week), between Moscow and Abu Dhabi (up to 5 flights per week), between Zhukovsky and Dubai (up to 2 flights per week), from Russian airports, from which international flights have been resumed to destinations in the UAE (from 1 to 2 flights per week), Uzbekistan between Moscow and Bukhara (2 flights per week), between Moscow and Urgench (1 flight per week), between Moscow and Samarkand (2 flights per week), between Moscow and Namangan (1 flight per week), between Moscow and Fergana (1 flight per week), between Moscow and Andizhan (1 flight per week), between Moscow and Termez (1 flight per week), regular flights from Russian airports, from which international flights have been reopened to the mentioned destinations of the Republic of Uzbekistan (1 flight per week on each route), as well as between Moscow and Tashkent (up to 4 flights per week), according to the data provided by the crisis center.

Moreover, it has been decided to increase the number of regular flights to Sri Lanka starting November 4 between Moscow and Colombo (up to 2 flights per week). The number of flights will rise to Japan between Khabarovsk and Tokyo (7 flights per week), Bahrein between Moscow and Manama (up to 3 flights per week), to India between Moscow and Delhi (up to 4 flights per week), Tajikistan between Moscow and Khujand, Moscow and Kulyab (up to 2 flights per week), from Russian airports, from which international flights have been resumed to Bokhtar, Dushanbe, Khujand and Kulyab (up to 2 flights per week on each of the routes).