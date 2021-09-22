Voting results cancelled at seven St. Petersburg stations

ST. PETERSBURG, September 22. /TASS/. Voting results in Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) elections have been cancelled at seven polling stations in St. Petersburg due to violations, member of the St. Petersburg electoral commission with the right of decisive vote Yuri Kuzmin said on Wednesday.

"We can say that in general the elections in St. Petersburg were held in strict compliance with federal and regional laws even though there were some violations at some polling stations. Territorial electoral commissions in St. Petersburg declared invalid and cancelled voting results at seven stations in the State Duma elections and at six stations in St. Petersburg legislature elections," Kuzmin said.