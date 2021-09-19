Russia welcomes 245 international observers to oversee legislative elections

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia welcomed 245 official international observers from 59 countries, as well as a number of experts, to oversee the elections of the State Duma deputies, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said on Sunday.

"As for [people] officially recognized in international observer status, they include 245 people from 59 countries. And now they have moved around the country as they see fit. We only help them if they come to us with appeals," Pamfilova said.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as the Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.