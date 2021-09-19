Voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections reaches 35.69% as of 10:00 am

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Overall voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections was 35.69% as of 10:00 am Moscow time on Sunday, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said.

"Voter turnout in Russia reaches 35.69%," she said.

Pamfilova noted that the maximum turnout in the elections was seen in Chechnya, Kabardino-Balkaria and Tuva, and the minimum - in St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl, and Vladimir regions. "The minimum turnout - 20.69% was in St. Petersburg, 21.7% - in the Yaroslavl region, 21.97% - in the Vladimir region. The maximum turnout was shown in Tuva - 67.27%, Kabardino-Balkaria - 69.18%, and the Chechen Republic - 76.15%," she said.

Pamfilova also clarified that the data for the Yaroslavl region did not yet take into account remote electronic voting.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as the Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.