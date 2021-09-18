Online voting turnout at Russia’s parliamentary elections equals from 73% to 80%, says CEC

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The total distance electronic voting turnout in seven regions currently stands at around 73-80%, member of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Pavel Andreyev told a briefing on Saturday.

"The distance electronic voting turnout is around 73-80% [turnout on seven regions]," he said.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.