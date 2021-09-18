Voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections equals 25.64% as of 3:00 pm, says CEC

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Overall voter turnout in Russia's parliamentary elections was 25.64% as of 3:00 pm Moscow time on Saturday, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said.

"Overall voter turnout in Russia’s State Duma (elections - TASS) stood at 25.64% as of 3:00 pm," she said.

The minimum turnout was registered in St. Petersburg, Khakassia and the Kaliningrad Region. "The minimum turnout is in St. Petersburg, Khakassia, the Kaliningrad Region. In St. Petersburg - 14.84%, in Khakassia - 14.53%, in the Kaliningrad Region - 14.48%," Chairperson said, adding that the maximum turnout was reported "in Kemerovo - 46.86%, Tuva - 50.14%, Karachay-Cherkessia - 52.85%."

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.