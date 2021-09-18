No more chances for Apple, Google to dodge Russian laws — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Apple and Google can operate on the territory of Russia only if they comply with Russian laws, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told TASS on Friday.

Commenting on a New York Times article saying that Google and Apple had to remove the Navalny application from their online stores because its employees were facing a legal action, the diplomat said this interpretation of events "should remain on their conscience, if they have one."

"In fact, everything is a great deal simpler: everyone must comply with the Russian law. Other states have the same requirement for foreign companies and citizens operating on their territory. If Apple and Google had started to comply with requirements upon receiving a written notice, they would not have been summoned to a commission’s meeting and there would have been no need for them to engage in a public debate," she said. "I think they expected ‘the usual’ scenario: they make some noise in the public space, and things remain the way they are. But times have changed for US companies, and things are no longer the way they used to be. [Only] compliance with the Russian legislation can guarantee their work in Russia."

On August 20, Russia's telecom watchdog demanded that the Navalny app be removed from AppStore and Google Play based on a ruling by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office that access to resources linked to the Anti-Corruption Foundation (designated in Russia as a foreign agent and an extremist organization) should be restricted.