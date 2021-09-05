Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 7 mln since the start of pandemic

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 18,645 in the past 24 hours, the total number of infections has surpassed 7 million reaching 7,012,599, based on data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Sunday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.27%.

St. Petersburg reported 1,357 daily COVID-19 cases, the Moscow Region - 826, the Sverdlovsk Region - 517, the Rostov Region - 480 and the Voronezh Region - 469.

Currently, 554,668 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 793 in the past 24 hours compared to 796 deaths confirmed a day earlier. As many as 187,200 patients have died nationwide so far.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.67%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Moscow reported 48 daily COVID-19 deaths, St. Petersburg and the Sverdlovsk Region confirmed 36 fatalities each, while the Krasnodar Region recorded 35 deaths.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 15,256 in the past 24 hours, with 6,270,731 people having recovered from the disease.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.4% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,158 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,037 in the Moscow Region, 572 in the Irkutsk Region and 533 in the Rostov Region.