Slovakia’s move to end Sputnik V vaccinations stems from foreign policy — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Slovakia’s decision to stop using Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was based on foreign policy, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky wrote on Telegram.

"The end of Sputnik V vaccinations in Slovakia is a classic example of a situation where politics prevailed over the need to provide the country’s people with an effective coronavirus vaccine," he pointed out. Slutsky rejected criticism of Sputnik V vaccinations based on the fact that the EU regulator has not yet approved the jab. The Russian lawmaker stressed that the vaccine had been authorized in 70 countries.

Slutsky noted, citing the Russian Direct Investment Fund, that Slovakia had used up the Sputnik V batch received in early 2021. It indirectly proves that "the decision to abandon the Russian vaccine was not based on the need to take care of the country’s people but was just an attempt to blindly follow Brussels’ policy," he noted. "According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU countries have provided about 700 mln doses of coronavirus vaccines to 130 countries since the beginning of vaccination campaigns. The EU seeks to improve its position in the anti-coronavirus segment of the global pharmaceutical market and certainly is not interested in competing with strong rivals," the lawmaker emphasized.

Slovakia’s Ministry of Health announced earlier that the country would stop using the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Slovakia began to use Sputnik V on June 7. The registration of those wishing to be vaccinated was completed on June 30. More than 15,000 residents of the country expressed their wish to get the jab. Slovakia received 200,000 doses of the vaccine from Russia but decided to use only 40,000. About a month and a half ago, the Slovakian Ministry of Health reported that Russia had bought out 160,000 doses of the vaccine at the same price for which it was sold - $9.95 per dose.