No comment from Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service on arrest of British man in Germany

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) does not comment on reports about the detention of a British citizen in Potsdam, eastern Germany, for his alleged cooperation with the SVR.

"No comment," the SVR press service told TASS on Wednesday.

The German chief federal prosecutor’s office said that an employee of the UK embassy in Berlin had at least once "passed on documents he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service" in exchange for cash. He was arrested in Potsdam on Tuesday.