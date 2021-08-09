People’s opinion to be crucial when assessing results of upcoming election - Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The people’s opinion will be crucial when assessing the results of Russia’s parliamentary election set for September 19, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening ceremony of the United Russia party’s federal election headquarters.

"We will assess the election’s outcome based on the opinion of our people. Our people are capable of evaluating the performance of the authorities and deciding what changes to support," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, there is no doubt that such an approach "reflects the president’s policy, the Russian leadership’s policy aimed at the comprehensive strengthening of the country’s sovereignty," which "requires a strong army, advanced human capital, cutting-edge science, education, high-tech industries, art, environment protection and healthcare." "As we have seen lately, it also includes sports," the top diplomat added.

On July 11, Russia’s Central Election Commission approved United Russia’s election list topped by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief Physician of Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital Denis Protsenko, Co-Chairperson of the central office of the All·Russia People's Front Elena Shmeleva and Children’s Rights Commissioner for the Russian President Anna Kuznetsova.