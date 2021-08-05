Four Russian tourists injured in road accident in Turkey still in hospital: tourism agency

MOSCOW, August 5./TASS/. Four Russian tourists injured in a road accident in Turkey remain in hospital, one of them is in an intensive care unit, Russia’s Rosturizm (Federal Agency for Tourism) reported on Thursday.

"Four Russian tourists remain in hospital. One of them is in an intensive care unit, and two have been transferred from an intensive care unit to a general ward. One more injured tourist is also in a general ward. The others have been discharged," the agency reported.

The accident occurred on August 2, when a bus was carrying 22 tourists to the airport from the settlement of Konakli, Antalya Province. There were nine children on the bus, all tourists were from the Samara Region. Thirteen tourists have returned to Russia, and two more are expected to fly back shortly.

Rosturizm controls the situation, it said.

According to preliminary reports, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, and overturned. Three people died.

The insurance company and the tour operator will defray all medical costs and other costs related to the tourists’ stay in Turkey and the flight to Russia. Samara Region Governor Dmitry Azarov has issued an order to provide pecuniary aid to the families of those killed or injured in the road traffic accident.